Actress Kym Ng loves running on weekends as it makes her feel free like a child

Who: Singaporean host and actress Kym Ng, 58, who has been a regular on television screens since the mid-1990s.

She has won the Star Awards’ Best Variety Show Host prize four times , as well as Best Supporting Actress twice and B est Actress once . In 2019, she also won the All-Time Favourite Artiste award, having been named among the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes 10 times before. She and her husband, a 59-year-old who works in the tourism sector, do not have children.

Ng’s latest project is the Channel 8 drama Last But Not Least, which is available on mewatch. She plays a mild-mannered secondary school principal whose son, a rebellious kid prone to fighting with others, studies in the same school.

“Whenever I have the chance, I will go running. It helps me keep fit and active, and can be quite therapeutic, especially after a long day at work.

Running allows me to let out all the negative feelings and keeps me energised for the rest of the weekend. When running, I also feel free like a child who can go anywhere and explore anything.

I live in the central area and usually run from 6.30am to catch the sunrise. I will jog along the Singapore River to Marina Bay and then towards the National Stadium. This route has wonderful scenery.

When I cross the Jubilee Bridge, the view of Marina Bay is spectacular. The water’s surface resembles a mirror and the early sun hits Marina Bay Sands so beautifully. The sight makes me feel so good.

Singaporean host-actress Kym Ng running on the Jubilee Bridge at Marina Bay, with a view of Marina Bay Sands. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KYM NG

When I want to switch things up, I w ill run at other places, such as the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park or Dempsey area. Every run is different.

I typically run for 15km and then take the MRT home. My fitness watch helps to track my heart rate and distance covered. My speed is between 6½ and eight minutes a kilometre, which I am very happy with. I mostly run alone because I am not used to adjusting my pace while running with someone faster or slower than me.

I usually run in a singlet and running shorts. If fans see me, I am fine to say hello. But some people have asked to take photos with me, which I can’t because I don’t want to stop running. If they want to take a photo while running with me, I am okay with that.

While jogging, I don’t listen to music because it will distract me from things I should focus on, like my breathing, gait and how my feet land on the ground. Having no distractions also lets me better enjoy the scenery around me, as well as every breath I take.

Singaporean actress-host Kym Ng after running a half-marathon in December 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KYM NG

Since 2021, I have been participating in running events after a cameraman, Mr William Tan, encouraged me to do so. We recently completed a half-marathon, or 21.1km, with som e friends. My time was 2½ hours.

I have not done a full marathon, though, because I don’t think I have the time to train and recover, given my filming schedule. But maybe one day, if I know I won’t be working for some time, I might just give it a try. ”