Actress Kimberly Chia shares photos of baby bump from lingerie shoot

SINGAPORE - Actress Kimberly Chia, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, has shared photos of her baby bump from an intimate lingerie shoot.

In some of the more daring photos, the 26-year-old is clad in a white lace set consisting of a bra top, boy shorts and robe.

She also posed in a bra, white shirt and jeans with her husband, a 34-year-old businessman, with one photo of him tenderly kissing her exposed belly.

"I've always thought pregnancy to be a wonderful thing. What the female body can do to grow a little life inside of you is truly incredible," she wrote.

"So when I found out I was pregnant, this was one of the things I really wanted to do. I wasn't sure how different my body would look but I wanted to celebrate and document the most beautiful changes to my body."

The couple had made a surprise announcement of their marriage and pregnancy in October and this is their first baby.

They held a gender reveal party in January to share that they are expecting a boy.

In a separate post, she also expressed her love and gratitude to her husband for his support during the pregnancy. He has surprised her with her favourite food, made her laugh during bad times and told her she looked beautiful.

She added: "Pregnancy isn't always easy. And oftentimes we don't give our partners enough credit for being on this journey with us.

"I'm so thankful it's you that's walking with me for this journey and for the rest of our lives."