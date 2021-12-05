Actress Kimberly Chia shares photos of wedding and baby bump for the first time

SINGAPORE - Actress Kimberly Chia, who surprised fans with news of her marriage and pregnancy in October, has shared photos of her wedding and a clip of her baby bump.

In an Instagram post on Friday (Dec 3), she shared a couple of snaps from her wedding shoot and wrote: "Done many photoshoots in my life and this is my favourite one yet."

"Been keeping these photos for wayyy too long. We absolutely loveee everything about it," she added.

The 26-year-old got engaged in February and tied the knot with her 34-year-old businessman fiance shortly after in an intimate wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She has not shared his name or many details about him as he wished to keep a low profile, but her latest post showed his side profile.

She also did not reveal how far along she was when she announced her pregnancy, as they wanted to keep the due date private.

The actress was last seen in Channel 8's Live Your Dreams, a drama about the formation of a girl group, which started airing in September.

There had been inquisitive comments on her Instagram account in recent weeks about the progress of her pregnancy, especially after she posted some throwback photos of her looking svelte in a bikini and cropped yoga top.

In her Instagram Stories on Saturday (Nov 4), she posted a clip of her trying on a tight pink dress and showing off a slight baby bump, to satisfy her fans' curiosity.