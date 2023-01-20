Actress Jayley Woo welcomes baby girl before Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – Local actress Jayley Woo has become a mother right before Chinese New Year.

In a social media post on Friday, her older twin sister, actress Hayley Woo, posted a photo of them sitting together on a hospital bed, with the newborn baby sleeping in a hospital bassinet. The girl is named Jan and is Jayley’s first child.

Hayley, 31, wrote: “Happy birthday Jan Jan!” She also wrote “I love you” in Korean, before adding in Chinese: “You did great, sister”.

Jayley, 31, had hinted at her impending delivery in a post on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

She wrote then: “No bad vibes today, because yours truly is getting admitted tonight and most likely going to officially become a mother tomorrow”. She also said “Everything is going to be ok” thrice.