Actress Jayley Woo welcomes baby girl before Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – Local actress Jayley Woo has become a mother right before Chinese New Year.
In a social media post on Friday, her older twin sister, actress Hayley Woo, posted a photo of them sitting together on a hospital bed, with the newborn baby sleeping in a hospital bassinet. The girl is named Jan and is Jayley’s first child.
Hayley, 31, wrote: “Happy birthday Jan Jan!” She also wrote “I love you” in Korean, before adding in Chinese: “You did great, sister”.
Jayley, 31, had hinted at her impending delivery in a post on Instagram Stories on Thursday.
She wrote then: “No bad vibes today, because yours truly is getting admitted tonight and most likely going to officially become a mother tomorrow”. She also said “Everything is going to be ok” thrice.
She sprang a surprise double announcement on Instagram in October 2022 when she revealed she was pregnant and planning to get married.
She told The Straits Times then that her fiance, whose name was given only as Mr Tan, is in his late 20s and works behind the scenes in show business. They were introduced by local actress Julie Tan and have been dating for over a year.
The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony on Dec 27, which coincided with her birthday.
She had found love again after her boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, 28, died due to a military training accident in 2019.