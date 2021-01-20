Actress Jacqueline Wong may not have to compensate TVB if she quits

If Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong decides to terminate her contract with TVB, she may not need to compensate the broadcaster.

This was disclosed by top TVB executive Virginia Lok during a public event on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Wong, who turns 32 on Saturday, has not been acting since she was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui, 53, in April 2019. She has reportedly had zero income during this period.

According to Ms Lok, Wong has no plans to return to acting for now.

Ms Lok said: "She is happy now with her friends and has kept herself fit by exercising during the pandemic."

The executive confirmed that Wong is on a contract of at least eight years, as the former Miss Hong Kong first runner-up was one of the leading actresses being groomed by TVB.

However, she will not be penalised if she leaves the company earlier.

"It is not a question of money as she is not quitting for another company," Ms Lok said.

She also addressed the issue of Wong staying on with TVB.

"Will viewers accept her if she works now? If not, there are no reasons for her to come out and be criticised," she said.

Three television series that Wong had acted in were quickly canned after the scandal, with another serial, Forensic Heroes 4, reshot to remove scenes that featured her.

Finding Her Voice was removed from cold storage in October 2019, while Handmaidens United was released in December that year. Wong will have no outstanding show with the TV station after The Offliners reaches its conclusion this week.

Wong declined to talk about her future with TVB when she was approached by Ming Pao Daily News. She said: "Thanks for the concern. I will provide updates when there are developments."