Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expecting their first child

"Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us," she wrote in Korean, which was translated by entertainment site Soompi.

"I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I am also very cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet."

She continued: "I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting like us."

The star of recent drama Thirty-Nine denied pregnancy rumours just last month, after she posted a photo of herself in a flowing white dress and sparked speculation.