Actor Ethan Juan's girlfriend is a regular office worker

Actor Ethan Juan's manager told Taiwan's Apple Daily that his girlfriend is a regular office worker. PHOTO: ETHANRUAN91/INSTAGRAM
TAIPEI - Almost two months after his ex-girlfriend, actress Ann Hsu, announced her marriage to actor Roy Chiu, Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan has announced that he is dating.

On Saturday (Feb 5) night, the 39-year-old posted on Instagram Stories a photo of himself with a woman with long hair.

He wrote in Chinese: "A new year brings new hope. She is an ordinary girl, and I hope everyone can provide us with a little space to get to know each other better."

He also wished everyone a happy Chinese New Year, safety and good health.

The woman's face could not be seen as it was covered with emojis of a pair of sunglasses, cigarette and beard.

Juan's manager told Taiwan's Apple Daily that his girlfriend is a regular office worker, without giving more details.

The actor is known for starring in the romantic comedy series You're My Destiny (2008) and Queen Of No Marriage (2009). The gangster film Monga (2010) won him the Best Leading Actor prize at the Golden Horse Awards in 2010.

He dated Hsu, 37, for eight years before they broke up in 2015.

Juan was linked to Chinese actress Song Zu'er, who is 16 years his junior, in 2019, but neither confirmed the relationship.

