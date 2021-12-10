Taiwanese stars Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu announce marriage

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese stars Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu - who played lovers in Taiwanese movie Man In Love (2021) - have taken their romance off screen and tied the knot in a surprise announcement.

Rumours of them dating have swirled ever since Man In Love, a remake of a 2014 Korean film, opened and became a huge domestic hit in Taiwan. The movie also landed Chiu, 40, a nomination for Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards this year, but the win went to Chang Chen for his role as a cancer-stricken detective in mystery drama The Soul.

Chiu and Hsu have shied away from confirming their relationship until Friday (Dec 10), when they announced their marriage on their social media accounts.

It said: "We once said that we'll share if there's happy news to be shared. Here is the happy news: we got married."

The posts came with the same photo - of Hsu hugging Chiu and leaning her face close to his. Their wedding rings are visible in the shot. Taiwanese news reports say that the pair officially registered their marriage on Dec 7, with veteran host Pauline Lan as their witness.

Many of their celebrity friends like actress-producer Ruby Lin, Taiwanese band EggPlantEgg, actor Chen Bolin and singer Eric Chou congratulated them in the comments section.

Both stars have had fairly well-documented romantic lives. Hsu, 37, openly dated fellow actor Ethan Ruan for eight years before breaking up in 2015. Ruan reportedly cheated on her four times over the course of their relationship. She later dated a cinematographer for several years but Hsu confirmed in May this year that they split amicably.

Chiu has also been linked to various A-list stars. He reportedly dated and later had an ugly breakup with singer Rainie Yang after they filmed the drama Original Scent Of Summer (2003). Coincidentally, Yang is one of Hsu's best friends - the two are high school mates. Yang is now married to Chinese singer Li Ronghao.

Chiu was also rumoured to be with Taiwanese actresses Joe Chen and Ning Chang, as well as Chinese actress Tang Yan.