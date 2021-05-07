Actor Eddie Peng shocks fans with skinny appearance in movie trailer

Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng is known for his ripped abs and toned body.

But the 39-year-old's new look has shocked many people, including Taiwanese actress Shu Qi.

In the recently released trailer for one of his latest movies, Are You Lonesome Tonight?, he looks thin and haggard, with his spinal column clearly visible through his skin when he takes off his shirt in one scene.

Peng, who plays a youth embroiled in a murder, reportedly prepared for the role by losing a lot of weight.

The crime movie, which also stars veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang and Chinese actor Wang Yanhui, is scheduled to be released on June 18.

Peng also posted the movie poster and trailer on his social media, where Shu Qi commented: "So skinny."

The 45-year-old actress then praised Peng's professionalism. "I like it," she added.

Peng replied to her second comment with a victory-hand emoji and fingers-crossed emoji.

Ironically, Peng was criticised last September for his appearance in the trailer for Hong Kong director Ann Hui's new movie Love After Love, which is adapted from a novel by late author Eileen Chang.

Viewers who had read Chang's story felt that Peng was too well-built to play the lead, a weak man who sponges off women.

The movie is scheduled to be released in the summer, although the exact date has not been confirmed.

Peng rose to fame in the romantic television series Tomorrow (2002), which also starred Shawn Yue and Rainie Yang, and recently appeared in the disaster movie The Rescue.