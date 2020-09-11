Actor Eddie Peng goes hiking after he is criticised for new role in movie

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng appeared undaunted by the backlash to his casting in a new movie.

On Thursday night (Sept 10), Peng posted on social media photos of him hiking with a group, as he wrote: "Cherish your yesterdays, dream your tomorrows and live your todays."

He also added the quote: "If you are depressed, you are living in the past, if you are anxious, you are living in the future, if you are at peace, you are living in the present".

Peng, 38, stars with Chinese actress Ma Sichun, 32, in the new movie Love After Love, which is directed by Hong Kong film-maker Ann Hui and based on a novel by China-born American writer Eileen Chang.

The first trailer was released earlier this week, but viewers who have read Chang's story felt that both Peng and Ma were not right for their roles.

The story revolves around the romance of Ge Weilong (Ma) who leaves Shanghai to study in Hong Kong and falls for a playboy Qiao Qiqiao (Peng).

Viewers who have read the book said Peng is too well-built to play a weak man sponging off women, while Ma does not look like the petite character in the book.

Hui, who was awarded a Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement by the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, defended the casting in a recent interview.

She said both Peng and Ma are excellent actors and she felt that they would make a great couple in a romance film.

Peng rose to fame in the Taiwanese idol drama Tomorrow (2002), which was based on the Japanese manga series Asunaro Hakusho. Ma won Best Actress jointly with her co-star Zhou Dongyu for the movie Soul Mate (2016) at the Golden Horse Awards in the same year.