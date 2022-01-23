Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in four-car crash

LOS ANGELES - American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-car accident on Friday (Jan 21), leaving one woman injured.

According to celebrity news site TMZ, the former California governor was driving his SUV when his vehicle collided with a red car in Los Angeles at about 4.30pm on Friday.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed the SUV on top of the front boot of the red car, with another damaged car behind his vehicle.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was not injured, while the woman who was driving the red car was seen bleeding heavily from her head and was later taken to a hospital by ambulance.

TMZ said Schwarzenegger went to check on the female driver after the accident. The photos showed the former bodybuilder at the scene with fitness personality Jake Steinfeld.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the accident in a press release to American media outlets, saying that the crash did not involve drugs and alcohol and that no arrest was made at the scene.