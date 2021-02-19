Ahn Jae-hyun looks good in new photos after divorce from Ku Hye-sun

South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun looks to have moved out of the shadow of his high-profile divorce from actress Ku Hye-sun, judging from his recent photos.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), the 34-year-old posted on Instagram three photos of himself in good shape.

In photos posted last October, Ahn seemed to have lost a great deal of weight.

Fans speculated that this was due to the divorce proceedings, during which Ku had made several allegations against him, accusing him of liking alcohol and cheating on her. Their divorce was finalised last July.

Fans gushed over his latest post, with some saying that he looked handsome despite having been away for some time. Others said they eagerly anticipate his next show.

Ahn's last acting credit was television series Love With Flaws (2019), a romantic comedy about two imperfect people who fall in love with each other.

Ku, 36, stunned fans in January when she revealed she had a new boyfriend, saying they have met up three times since they began dating three months ago.

The star, who rose to fame for her role as vivacious Geum Jan-di in the hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers (2009), also shared on social media what she looks for in a boyfriend. Some fans interpreted this as a rebuke of her ex-husband.

Ahn has not reacted to any of Ku's posts since their divorce. On the day of his ex-wife's January post, he wished everyone a happy new year.