Academy 'condemns' and launches 'formal review' into Will Smith slap at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the shocking moment during Sunday's (March 27) Oscars when Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife's hair-loss condition.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the Academy said in a statement to AFP.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."