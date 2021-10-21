Abortion scandal: Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend feels bad watching his fall

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend said she did not feel good watching his collapse after she accused him of asking her to have an abortion.

In a new online post uploaded on Wednesday evening (Oct 20), Kim's former girlfriend said she had received an apology from the 35-year-old actor.

The writer apologised for causing unintentional trouble with her previous online post.

"There was a time when we truly loved each other, and I felt bad watching Kim's fall due to my strong writing," she said. "I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were misunderstandings between us."

Toward the end of her post, the anonymous writer asked the public to stop reproducing any additional stories that were not verified.

She has engaged a lawyer, who vowed legal action against malicious media coverage and online comments.

"All possible legal actions will be taken against articles, posts and comments with ill-intended content," said Best Way, the law firm representing her, in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement said their client had suffered from the hateful comments made by the media and online posts as her personal information had been revealed without consent.

Kim's ex-girlfriend uploaded the explosive post on Sunday, alleging that "actor K" had urged her to have an abortion. Speculation ran rampant, with a YouTuber identifying Kim as "actor K".

The actor, who starred in the recently concluded romantic K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, admitted and publicly apologised for his actions earlier on Wednesday.

Although Kim and his agency, Salt Entertainment, have issued official apologies regarding the controversy, producers are announcing Kim's withdrawal from ongoing and scheduled productions.

He is stepping down from variety show 2 Days & 1 Night and a film titled 2 O'Clock Date (unofficial translation).

Public broadcaster KBS announced that Kim will leave 2 Days & 1 Night, where he is a regular cast member, due to the controversy.

"The filmed scenes of Kim will be edited out for viewers," a KBS official told The Korea Herald.

Film studio R&K, in charge of producing 2 O'Clock Date, confirmed that the actor is withdrawing from his role in the romantic comedy as well.

Domino's Pizza Korea, Canon Korea, Food Bucket and other companies have taken down from their social media accounts images and posts featuring Kim.