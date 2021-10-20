Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho apologises over abortion scandal

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four days after an online allegation that South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho had demanded his ex-girlfriend terminate her pregnancy, the actor and his agency issued an official apology on Wednesday (Oct 20).

"The company sincerely apologises to the many people who have been disappointed and damaged by the recent controversy surrounding the actor. We would like to apologise, once again, for causing concern over the scandalous event," a Salt Entertainment official said in a statement.

Kim, 35, also released an official statement in response to the controversy.

"I would like to apologise for making a late statement with my fear of watching my own name constantly being mentioned in many articles.

"Though we were in a relationship with good feelings to each other, I have hurt her with my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I would like to apologise in person, but I am currently waiting some time to ask forgiveness. I would like to say sorry with this writing," he added.

Kim also apologised for disappointing the people who had trusted and supported him.

"It seems like I forgot about the people who have supported me to become the actor Kim Seon-ho. I would like to, once again, apologise for causing trouble to the people who have worked with me. I know my writing is insufficient for an apology, but I would like to express my sincerity. I am sorry," he said.

On Sunday, an online post by someone claiming to be the ex-girlfriend of "actor K" alleged that she had been pregnant with his child and had had an abortion at his urging.

The writer further claimed that the actor's behaviour towards her changed after the abortion.

On Monday, reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho identified the actor as Kim, but did not provide evidence.

Kim starred in the recently concluded romantic K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and has also starred in the work-romance series Start-Up (2020).

With the conclusion of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Sunday, a press conference was planned on Wednesday, but it was cancelled due to the controversy.

The fallout has begun for Kim, as South Korean reality-variety show 2 Days & 1 Night announced on Wednesday that Kim, a regular cast member, will be leaving the show.

His roles in three new movies are also in doubt after the scandal.

Several advertisements featuring the actor have been taken down following the allegation on Sunday.