8 Asian personalities who have embraced NFTs

One of the biggest Asian celebrity collectors of NFTs, Jeffrey Huang, 49, has 3,500 NFTs in his public wallet on OpenSea, an online NFT marketplace. These include a large number of the highly coveted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, which feature a primate with an unimpressed expression, often clad in human clothes.

He bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for 425 Ether or ETH (valued at about $2.2 million at the time) in October 2021 and another for 430 ETH two months later. Both are among the top 10 most expensive and desirable Bored Ape NFTs.

A former member of Taiwanese pop-rap group L.A. Boyz, which were big in the 1990s, Huang is in hip-hop group Machi and is also known as Machi Big Brother.

His entire collection is reportedly valued at about $14 million and he has gone on to found a collective of digital artists and patrons known as Machi X.

2. Jay Chou

An avid collector of art in all forms, Mandopop star Jay Chou has a number of coveted NFTs in his digital portfolio.

However, a few NFTs were reportedly stolen from him in a phishing scam earlier this year. Among them was a prized NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club, which was a gift from his celebrity pal, Jeffrey Huang. The stolen NFT was later sold for 155 ETH, which was about $710,000 at the time of the sale.

Chou, 43, who posted about the scam on Instagram on April 1, warned his followers to beware of such cybercrimes and said that they were not a joke.

In January, his fashion brand Phantaci launched a collection of 10,000 NFTs called Phanta Bear with EzekClub, an entertainment platform. The colourful cartoon bear NFTs sold out in under 40 minutes after launch, with many of Chou's celebrity friends showing off their Phanta Bears on Instagram.