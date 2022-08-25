Edible skincare: Do these next-generation products live up to the hype?

SINGAPORE - When Ms Vashty Soegomo reached for her first box of whitening tablets, she was only 28.

The real estate agent, now 40 and who was on the hunt for a product to brighten her dull skin, had no idea who manufactured the pills (it was a savvy local entrepreneur with no scientific background or expertise) or even what the ingredients were.

Since then, she has rotated among various beauty supplements, from collagen boosters to "edible stem cells and sunscreens".

She is one of a growing number of women who are ingesting their skincare on a regular basis, on top of applying it.

According to market research company Grand View Research, the Asia-Pacific supplements market size was valued at US$140.4 billion (S$195.3 billion) in 2021, while the North American supplements market size was valued at only US$52.9 billion in the same year. The Asia-Pacific market size is expected to reach US$240.6 billion by 2030.

Beauty supplements are hugely popular in Asia because of the prevailing belief that "you are what you eat", says Dr Paul Chia, a consultant dermatologist at The Dermatology Practice in Orchard.

"For centuries, Asian women have viewed collagen as a fountain of youth, routinely consuming food like pig's feet and shark's fin in the hope of smoothing wrinkled skin," he says.

Not surprisingly, a new generation of edible brighteners, tighteners and whiteners is cropping up not just in pharmacies and wellness shops, but also at beauty salons and dermatology clinics, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

In 2018, American social media influencer Tati Westbrook raked in a tidy sum in just half a day, after she sold half her stock of hair-skin-and-nails booster - about 25,000 bottles - on the day of its launch. The bottles cost US$40 each.

Last year, American influencer Sommer Ray, who has 26.3 million followers on Instagram, co-founded a line of sugar-free, plant-based gummies called Imarais Beauty which promised "hydrated, glowing and plump-looking skin".

Is the hype real?

In Singapore, the beauty supplements market is thriving too.

Gone are the glory days of Imedeen, with its tiny brown "anti-ageing" pills from the 1980s that kick-started the nutri-cosmetics trend.

Today, such supplements come in a dizzying array of forms and flavours.

Home-grown beauty brand Skin Inc has created a collagen jelly snack called the Beauty Jelly Dose that can be consumed on the go, while local clean beauty label Aspurely has produced collagen and skin-brightening shots that can easily be added into drinks.