HSA to introduce voluntary consumer database for supplements, TCM

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) will be introducing a voluntary notification initiative for companies that deal with health supplements and traditional medicines from Aug 1.

The initiative, which will be rolled out in phases, aims to establish a database of safe and certified health products that consumers can refer to before buying. HSA said this will allow for better traceability and follow-up actions by the agency if there are safety or quality issues.

The initiative will be the first publicly available database of its type by the agency, a HSA spokesman told The Straits Times.

HSA will start with commonly bought products, such as vitamin and mineral supplements, and products at higher risk of adulteration, such as those for weight loss, pain relief and male vitality enhancement.

The subsequent phases will gradually include other product categories.

HSA said it conducted industry consultations and received their support prior to launching the initiative.

This comes after recent cases in which people suffered adverse effects after buying health supplements and products. For example, in June this year, a woman had purchased a skin cream online to alleviate her four-month-old son's rashes. The cream was later found to have contained steroids, which later led to the child being diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome.

Cushing's syndrome is a hormonal disorder that leads to excessive production of the stress hormone cortisol.

The cream had been used on the child to treat diaper rash since he was two weeks old.

The cream was sold on local e-commerce platforms, such as Carousell and Shopee, and social media platforms such as Facebook, where it was marketed as being fully natural with herbal extracts, HSA said.

The authority prohibits the addition of medicinal ingredients such as steroids and sets strict limits on toxic heavy metals in health supplements and traditional medicines. HSA has since removed all listings of the product on the platforms.

All health supplements sold in Singapore should be registered with the authority and tested for compliance with its safety and quality standards.

Products that have already been approved to date and are available on shelves at supermarkets, Watsons and Guardian for example, will still remain. It is each individual company's decision to submit a voluntary notification to be included in the database.

To be included, companies need to be locally registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. They must also provide HSA with the relevant documents to demonstrate that their products meet the necessary safety and quality standards.

Only products that are compliant with the necessary regulatory standards will be included in the database.