Eating Air: Beat another pandemic in an immersive game on St John's Island

SINGAPORE - So many pandemics, so little time. My three teammates and I are in a race against time - it always is - to find the cure for a new pandemic that kills 40 per cent of its victims.

A vanished scientist and a journal with missing pages indicate that the solution is found on unlikely St John's Island, one of the few virus-free spots in the world, together with Sentosa (don't play play).

This immersive game, called Escape From St John's Island, may be a little on the nose in a time of Covid-19 fatigue, but it is tantalisingly linked to local history.

Did you know that St John's Island was a world-class quarantine centre more than 100 years ago? Why does the publicity material include a mention of former president Devan Nair? Do the flora and fauna on the island have anything in common with the monkeys, civets and bats associated with pandemics past and present?

I have other burning questions.

Can I rent any of the existing old-school chalets on the island for my own pandemic staycation? Nineteenth-century cholera vibes aside, they have the look of a Changi holiday bungalow in splendid isolation.

With an agreeable frisson from memories of schoolgirl camping and ghost stories, it would be nice to fire up some chicken wings at an abandoned barbecue pit.

This futuristic pandemic unlocks a thirst to know more about an underappreciated chapter of Singapore's history, even as we delve into St John's racy past - drugs, colonialism, war!

The game is the latest by tour operator Tribe, which has other mystery-solving games that hint darkly at local crime and intrigue, such as Chinatown Murders and Jewel Heist, the latter of which takes place at Singapore's airport.

We have to solve puzzles at each stage of Escape From St John's Island. I hate to brag, but my long winning streak at Wordle, the viral five-word game, is an advantage here. Never mind that my teammates fill in the blanks of the missing letters faster than me - I was too shy to shout out the answers, I reckon.

We toggle between a tablet, our smartphones, a map, island signboards and a spiral-bound journal to figure out the answers. There is even a Telegram chat where the game master lurks online, ready to supply more clues if we get stuck.

This mix of high and low tech involves too much multi-tasking for me. If one can embed a QR code, why did the blasted scientist not just upload all his pandemic-solving research to the cloud? Time to move on to note-taking apps, bro.