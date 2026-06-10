Do women really need a menopause workout?

NEW YORK – Liz Birenbaum, 60, had spent most of her adult life dreading strength training. But this spring, when she was 12 years post-menopause and still navigating symptoms like hot flashes and broken sleep, she found a programme specifically designed for women in her stage of life.

After being laid off from her job during the pandemic, Birenbaum took up tennis and boxing. Both got her heart rate up, but she knew lifting weights was important for protecting her muscle and bone density. So she occasionally forced herself through sets of leg presses and triceps extensions at her gym in Chappaqua, New York.