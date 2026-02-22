From matching a trainer to your personality to coming to your home and offering all-day nutritional guidance on your phone, these thoughtful details makes healthy changes more convenient and enjoyable – and they’re changing how women approach fitness

Apex Training and Performance brings training sessions to clients and can take place in a range of settings, supporting sustainable training shaped around women’s schedules and physical needs.

At 38, Michelle Tan’s day often starts before anyone else is awake. A mother of three and working full time, she prepares her kids for school, checks their uniforms and ensures they are ready before rushing out the door. By the time she arrives at work, she has already spent hours caring for others.

Her workday is filled with meetings, deadlines and messages, often squeezed between school updates, childcare arrangements and family logistics. Lunch breaks are short and rest is rare. By the time the workday ends, another shift begins – picking up the kids, preparing dinner, supervising homework and settling everyone in for the night.

Michelle had her third child less than a year ago. Between disrupted sleep and persistent lower back discomfort, she found that her body no longer responded to exercise the way it once did.

“I knew exercise was important,” she says. “But it always felt like one more thing I was failing to keep up with.”

Her experience reflects a broader pattern trainers at Apex Training and Performance, a specialised personal training service for women , have observed since it was established in 2021. Many mothers understand the value of exercise but struggle to sustain it amid the practical demands of daily life, mental load and everyday fatigue.

This is not a lack of motivation. Many women feel frustrated trying fitness plans that do not see to or adapt to their individual needs – such as hormones, different life stages and daily lifestyle demands.

Trainers at Apex say this mismatch becomes especially pronounced during key life stages such as pregnancy, postpartum recovery and midlife hormonal changes. While many standard programmes assume linear progress and consistent capacity, women’s bodies often respond differently to training over time.

Training programmes are adjusted to match changes in strength, recovery and energy levels across different life stages. PHOTO: APEX TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE

“Women generally have lower muscle mass and bone density, and their hormonal environment changes far more frequently,” says Christel Fung a senior trainer at Apex. “That means progress doesn’t look linear. Some weeks the body can handle more, other weeks it needs a different approach.

“Monthly hormonal fluctuations also affect training capacity,” she adds, “Making rigid programmes difficult to sustain over time.”

Beyond physiology, practical and psychological barriers often determine whether women can train consistently. “A lot of women feel uncomfortable in male-dominated gym spaces, or struggle with logistics like childcare,” says Nicholas Peck, chief executive officer at Apex. “There’s also guilt – feeling that taking time to exercise is time taken away from family.”

According to Nicholas, these factors explain why many standardised programmes fall short. “One-size-fits-all plans don’t account for mental load, changing schedules or recovery needs,” he says. “When programmes don’t adapt, it’s not that women fail – it’s that the system isn’t built for them.”

Barry Chew, training manager at Apex Training and Performance, discusses nutrition and lifestyle habits with a client as part of a broader approach to long-term health.

These insights have shaped how Apex approaches women’s fitness. What began as a performance-focused training programme has evolved into a specialised outcall service designed around women’s lives – shaped by how they move, recover and integrate training into already full days.

Personal training built around the female body

“Your journey begins with a personalised assessment focused on understanding your body – its current capabilities, it allows us to walk you through on what to expect going forward and ensuring expectations can be met. This helps the training to have more clarity before working with you,” says Nicholas.



“After carefully planning for your lifestyle, goals and constraints we educate you and ensure you understand every part of your programme with us before investing,” he adds.



Rather than prioritising short term targets such as rapid weight loss or fixed-timeline transformation photos, training is framed around longer-term health objectives. These include improved metabolic health, sustainable fat loss, greater strength and mobility, reduced pain and the ability to handle life’s demands.



“We need to answer our clients’ bodies at every training session,” says Barry Chew, training manager at Apex. It’s a principle that underpins the company’s emphasis on listening, adapting and educating.

During a home session, training manager Barry Chew, focuses on building strength, mobility and daily physical function. PHOTO: APEX TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE

Trainers also spend time explaining why progress may look different for women – from the physiological factors that influence slower fat loss to why strength training is essential for bone health, as well as the importance of pelvic floor muscles for new mothers. According to the trainers at Apex, this education reduces frustration and aligns expectations, making the fitness journey sustainable and achievable.

True definition of convenience

For many women, the challenge of exercising regularly begins long before the workout itself. Simply leaving the house – especially when caring for young children – can be a significant obstacle

“A big challenge for me is stepping out of the house when caring for a baby,” says C Wong, a mother of two. “Having trainers come to our home instead of needing us to step out has made a big difference. The reduction in commute time is a gamechanger.”

That desire to regain a sense of strength is echoed by many women balancing work and family responsibilities. “After my second child, I just wanted to start feeling good and strong again,” says Kristine How, who is also a mother of two.

Nicholas says: “This reduction in friction often determines whether exercise can be sustained at all.” By removing the need for travel, childcare arrangements or strict scheduling around gym access, training becomes more convenient to fit into already full days.

“We’re helping to conquer the inconvenience,” adds trainer Samantha Yeo. “This matters especially for new mothers who have no time, and for pregnant women who may not want the hassle of commuting to a gym.”

Exercises are adapted to home environments, with trainers improvising across a range of movements to improve strength, mobility and stability. PHOTO: APEX TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE

Sessions are designed to work within the constraints of home environments. Apex Trainers are specialised in being able to adapt to various surroundings and improvise on exercises that can be done safely and effectively even in small spaces. From bodyweight to resistance bands, this allows structured, evidence-based training to take place in familiar settings, such as the living room where clients often feel more comfortable and at ease.

Matching needs and personalities

Beyond logistics, trainers at Apex emphasise the importance of rapport and trust.

“When clients feel understood by their trainer, they’re more likely to open up about what they’re struggling with – whether that’s pain, fatigue or confidence,” says Christel. “That sense of being understood makes sessions something they look forward to, not another obligation, and it helps them stay consistent. Apex must balance growth with training quality: Setting the standard with in-house training for women’s health, and maintaining good client relations.”

For Susan Liew, a 35-year-old mother of three, those considerations were critical. She joined Apex after months of uninterrupted sleep and persistent lower back pain following the birth of her twins. She had also been dealing with diastasis recti, a condition that can occur after pregnancy. The physical changes left her feeling demoralised and cautious about movement, particularly when lifting her children.

Working with Christel, Susan followed a 20-week programme that emphasised on pelvic floor activation, progressive glute and posterior chain strengthening, and mobility work for the spine.

“Susan was a busy mom, working long hours on her business and taking care of her three kids,” says Christel. “We had to squeeze an hour of workout into her mornings right after she sends the kids off to school, before rushing off to work.”



Over the course of the programme, Susan reported improvements in strength, recovered from back pain and had better sleep quality. She had wanted to lose the “baby weight” but, more pressingly, be able to look after her kids without constraints.

“It feels really good when I see the muscle definitions on my arms including my core and as well as my legs and I love that my carrot legs are not so bulky anymore,” she adds.

For women navigating work, family and changing bodies, strength has become less about vanity. Training that recognises fluctuating energy, recovery needs and real-life constraints allows progress that take place on terms that are sustainable. In doing so, fitness becomes something that fits into life, rather than another demand placed upon it. Strength supports health, independence and confidence. As more women prioritise this form of training, Apex shows how fitness can be tailored to the rhythms of women’s lives – adjusting training from session to session, and helping women manage daily physical demands with less pain and more power.