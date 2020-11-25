Culture buff or looking for an adventure? Four scenic running trails for you to explore in Singapore

Running improves cardiovascular fitness, fights age-related cognitive decline, builds leg muscle and improves mental health. Here are three routes to explore.

Action Seekers trail

This 19km trail in northern Singapore is ideal for those looking for an adventure.



The Live Turtle & Tortoise Museum. PHOTO: ST FILE



• Start on Yishun Avenue 4 and pass by Yishun Park and Safra Yishun, where you can nd a bowling alley and an indoor air weapons range.

• On Yishun Avenue 1 along the route, you will pass by Yishun Dam, a scenic lookout near Seletar Aerospace Park.

• Run farther and you will see Rower’s Bay Park at the intersection of Yishun Avenue 1 and Seletar West Link. It offers great views of Seletar Reservoir.

• The opposite end of Yishun Avenue 1 has attractions such as Katapult Trampoline Park and the Live Turtle & Tortoise Museum.

• Halfway around the loop is the upcoming Khatib Bongsu Nature Park.

• Other interesting spots on the route include Lower Seletar Reservoir Fishing Deck and Red Dynasty Paintball Park.

Culture Shapers trail

This 17km trail in the west will appeal to culture buffs.



Chinese Heritage Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE



• Start in Nanyang Drive and stop by the Chinese Heritage Centre at 46 Nanyang Avenue located within Nanyang Technological University. Here, you can nd out more about Chinese communities and their cultures.

• Along the route, check out Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle at 85 Lorong Tawas. It houses the oldest surviving dragon kiln in Singapore and conducts pottery workshops.

• Before you end your run, visit the Biodiverse Edible Garden at Jurong Central Park.

• Other interesting spots on the route include Jalan Bahar Clay Studios and Jurong Lake Gardens.

Foodies trail

This 8km trail in the eastern part of Singapore is for foodies.



Bistro Neigh. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



• Set off from Pasir Ris Town Park near D’Best fishing pond.

• There are a handful of eateries along 1 Pasir Ris Close. The Banana Leaf Apolo serves dishes from curries and sambals to seafood and vegetarian fare on fresh banana leaves.

• Obar Livehouse, which serves Western fare such as burgers and pork chop, as well as Melben Seafood Restaurant – Downtown East are also in the vicinity.

• Bistro Neigh, a pet-friendly cafe located in Pasir Ris Town Park and next to Gallop Stable, offers burgers and pastas as well as vegetarian options.

• Dig into local favourites such as bak chor mee, chicken rice and fish soup at Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, which is located near the end point of the run.

• Other eateries to check out along this trail are Andes By Astons and Ohana Beach House (Pasir Ris).

Explorers trail

This 5km trail is located in southern Singapore.



Labrador Nature Reserve. PHOTO: ST FILE



• As you start your run near the Zig-Zag Bridge in Reservoir Road, you will pass by Labrador Nature Reserve – a favourite haunt of nature lovers.

• The reserve is part of the Southern Ridges, which also comprises Mount Faber Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park and Kent Ridge Park.

• Along the route, you will see the Machine Gun Post and Labrador Battery. The latter was one of 11 coastal artillery forts built by the British in the 19th century to defend the western passageway into Keppel Harbour. The Machine Gun Post was also built by the British to resist invasions from the coastline.



Labrador Battery. PHOTO: NOEL BOYD



• The trail also covers the Dragon’s Teeth Gate, a replica of a tooth-shaped granite rock that formerly stood at the gateway to Keppel Harbour.

• Another scenic lookout on this route is the 250m Keppel Bay Bridge. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in Singapore along Keppel Bay Vista and makes for stunning pictures at night when it is lit.