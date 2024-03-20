Lighten scars, boost collagen and soothe inflammation: How laser treatments can help skin concerns

Whether you are a busy executive, a new mother or a retired senior, skin pigmentation can be a concern.

Freckles, sunspots, acne scars, melasma and hyper-pigmentation (overproduction of melanin) often arise from a combination of factors, such as sun exposure, hormonal shifts, genetic predisposition and inflammation, says Dr Gerard Ee, co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, an aesthetic clinic.

Pigmentation changes are usually harmless, but in some cases, leaving them untreated or not addressing them properly may lead to the problem persisting or worsening. For acne scars, there is also an increased risk of permanent scarring, notes Dr Ee.

Laser treatments available today can help with stubborn pigmentation. Some can also help boost collagen production and help to calm down inflamed skin, says Dr Ee.

If you have been struggling with pigmentation and other skin issues, read on to find out which treatment might work best for your complexion and lifestyle.

Pico laser: Five-minute treatment lightens appearance of pigmentation and boosts collagen production

Among the various treatments available at The Clifford Clinic, the Picocare 450 laser is the most popular, says Dr Ee.

This five-minute procedure uses short, speedy bursts of laser energy to break down the melanin that causes pigmentation, sunspots and uneven skin texture. The body then absorbs the eliminated smaller particles and the treated area will gradually look lighter and clearer.