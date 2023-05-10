Get ‘bouncier’ skin and a tighter tummy: How RF treatment targets age- and weight loss-related concerns

Wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin are caused by the depletion of collagen, a protein that keeps the skin smooth, firm and elastic – it gives it that youthful ‘bounce’.

Collagen production falls as one grows older, causing skin to look more slack or droopier. Those who have gone through weight loss or after pregnancy may also have loose skin around their tummy and thighs.

To help slow down the signs of ageing, a healthy lifestyle, exercise and a good skincare routine can help. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments such as Thermage can also be used as a complement for those who want a more youthful appearance.

Dr Gerard Ee, an aesthetic doctor and co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, explains that Thermage is a skin-tightening and contouring treatment that delivers radio frequency (RF) energy to stimulate collagen production and contract the skin to make it tighter.

“It is suitable for both men and women of different age groups and with various skin tones,” says Dr Ee. “Thermage is versatile, safe, and also low maintenance – the results from one session can last for up to 18 months.”

Since it uses RF energy, which does not get absorbed by the skin’s pigment, Thermage does not result in darkening of the skin which makes it suitable for all skin types and tones, explains Dr Ee. This is unlike laser or light-based treatments which can be absorbed by the skin's pigment and may result in skin darkening.

Thermage is not a new technology, but has evolved over the past decades. The latest version, Thermage FLX, is less painful and the devices are sophisticated enough to target specific areas such as the upper eyelids and abdomen, says Dr Ee.

His clinic was one of the first to introduce Thermage FLX in Singapore in 2019.

Patients who come to him seeking treatment are between the ages of 30 and 60, have mild to moderate skin laxity, and are not yet ready or willing to go under the knife.