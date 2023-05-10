Get ‘bouncier’ skin and a tighter tummy: How RF treatment targets age- and weight loss-related concerns

Wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin are caused by the depletion of collagen, a protein that keeps the skin smooth, firm and elastic – it gives it that youthful ‘bounce’.
Collagen production falls as one grows older, causing skin to look more slack or droopier. Those who have gone through weight loss or after pregnancy may also have loose skin around their tummy and thighs.
To help slow down the signs of ageing, a healthy lifestyle, exercise and a good skincare routine can help. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments such as Thermage can also be used as a complement for those who want a more youthful appearance.
Dr Gerard Ee, an aesthetic doctor and co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, explains that Thermage is a skin-tightening and contouring treatment that delivers radio frequency (RF) energy to stimulate collagen production and contract the skin to make it tighter.
“It is suitable for both men and women of different age groups and with various skin tones,” says Dr Ee. “Thermage is versatile, safe, and also low maintenance – the results from one session can last for up to 18 months.”
Since it uses RF energy, which does not get absorbed by the skin’s pigment, Thermage does not result in darkening of the skin which makes it suitable for all skin types and tones, explains Dr Ee. This is unlike laser or light-based treatments which can be absorbed by the skin's pigment and may result in skin darkening.
Thermage is not a new technology, but has evolved over the past decades. The latest version, Thermage FLX, is less painful and the devices are sophisticated enough to target specific areas such as the upper eyelids and abdomen, says Dr Ee.
His clinic was one of the first to introduce Thermage FLX in Singapore in 2019.
Patients who come to him seeking treatment are between the ages of 30 and 60, have mild to moderate skin laxity, and are not yet ready or willing to go under the knife.
How Thermage FLX improves skin elasticity and firmness
During a session of Thermage FLX, which lasts between 30 and 90 minutes, the patient will lie down and a cooling gel is applied to the treatment area, be it the face or body.
A handheld device will then be placed on the skin and moved continuously to emit RF energy, heat the deeper layers of the skin, and stimulate collagen production.
“Over time, the new collagen production will continue to improve the appearance of the skin, with results visible in a few months,” Dr Ee explains. “They typically report a sense of skin tightening and their face looking less saggy.
“The treatment is so gentle that there is little to no downtime post-treatment. My patients can usually return to their normal activities immediately after the procedure, without any significant recovery time required,” says Dr Ee.
Some patients may experience mild redness or puffiness, but these issues resolve quite fast, he adds.
Here, Dr Ee highlights how you can use Thermage FLX for specific age- or weight-related concerns.
Tighten post-pregnancy laxity and keep first signs of ageing at bay
Pregnancy can bring about many changes to the body. For women who have recently had a baby or lost significant weight after birth, Thermage FLX is a possible option if they are looking for some help with firming up loose skin around the abdomen.
“While it is more commonly done on the face, Thermage FLX can also be used for the tummy with the correct applicator,” notes Dr Ee. “We have seen mothers who have undergone it to address laxity in their abdomen after pregnancy.”
As for Gen Zs – those in their 20s and 30s – Thermage FLX is a proactive way to take preventative action against signs of ageing before they show, he says. Since collagen production starts to decline in your 20s, the treatment can help to boost it.
Dr Ee says his younger patients' preference for Thermage FLX is also due to its subtle effects.
“Unlike injectables or invasive treatments, Thermage FLX will not produce drastic changes and is ideal for those who want subtle rejuvenation, especially younger patients looking to prevent ageing rather than reverse it,” he adds.
Targeted treatment for those in their 40s, 50s and beyond
Once you hit your 40s, signs of ageing will start to show quite predominantly. Apart from eye bags and saggy jowls, you may start to notice wrinkles in areas prone to repeated facial movements, such as your forehead and around your eyes and mouth.
At this stage, patients should adopt a more focused and reactive approach to tackling ageing, says Dr Ee.
That is where Thermage FLX’s targeted treatment plan comes in handy. For instance, if a patient is concerned about crow’s feet or eye bags, he would use a small-sized handpiece, especially made to treat these areas to address fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.
Once you hit your 50s, the classic telltale signs of advanced ageing would have already set in – think saggy jowls, crepey skin and the dreaded “turkey neck”. This is especially true for women as they lose 30 per cent of their collagen during the first five years of menopause, resulting in significant loss of definition and firmness around the face and body.
For those in this age group, the focus should be on revitalisation. Reduction in wrinkles and firmer skin are still possible, but expectations need to be realistic as Thermage FLX’s results are generally more effective on patients with mild to moderate skin laxity.
Dr Ee explains: “The amount of collagen boosting achieved with Thermage FLX may vary depending on a patient's age, as well as other factors such as her overall health, skin quality, and the extent of any existing skin laxity or wrinkles.
“To help older patients manage their expectations and get the most benefit from Thermage, it is important to conduct a thorough consultation and assessment before beginning the treatment.”
This, he says, will help to identify any factors that may impact the effectiveness of the treatment so that a customised treatment plan that is tailored to the patient's specific needs and goals can be developed.
