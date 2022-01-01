'This year, I will...': Stories by Singapore writers to take you into 2022

I'm thinking about how it all began, as usual. It's been snowing in Singapore for two and a half years, and nobody knows why, or how, or why now.

People wanted to blame global warming. All that made me realise was that the universe, as usual, had a unique sense of humour.

Pa said it was magic. Kor smirked and said, "Maybe it's Yishun. I bet it started from there." Jie sighed and wondered if it was aliens.

Ma quoted the Prime Minister: "It's not the end of the world. It's just a state of emergency."

I kept quiet; I had no theories. Even at the end, I thought, the world was still beautiful.

READ MORE HERE

The Decluttering Diaries

By Balli Kaur Jaswal