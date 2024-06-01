Singapore poetry to quote for all occasions, from proposals to your first BTO

SINGAPORE – When ordinary language fails, poetry rises to the occasion.

Singaporeans are not an expressive people. Who has not been at a loss for words – on a birthday or at a funeral, consoling a friend or making a speech – when an apt phrase matters most?

In these moments, familiar lines of poetry from bygone days in literature class can be freeing for the tongue-tied. But how many times can one repeat the same lines for a loved one fighting an illness – “Rage, rage against the dying of the light” by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas – without sounding trite?

And which poets can speak for peculiarly Singaporean milestones, such as a couple’s first HDB flat? On these occasions, a British or American poet is as likely to have the right words as Stratford-upon-Avon is to have a reliable roster of Singapore food.

Thankfully, Singapore has a thriving poetry scene and its fair share of highly quotable, award-winning poets, whose verse can be brief and portable, as befitting a fast-paced society.

Whether you are looking for a clever line peppered with local humour or a heartfelt verse, here are 15 stanzas of Singapore poetry to quote for all of life’s occasions.

For your marriage proposal

“is there an issue of sincerity

if over coffee, talk turns by and by

towards the prospect of a hdb?

would it be disrespectful if i,

while at a hawker stall, drop to a knee,

and place a tissue packet on your thigh?”

– Joshua Ip, from Chope

Forget Shakespeare. Joshua Ip’s sonnet is condensed to 14 lines of pragmatism that compares the Singaporean courtship ritual to reserving a seat at a crowded hawker centre.