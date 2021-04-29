Singapore International Festival of Arts releases more tickets to meet demand

SINGAPORE - The Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) will be releasing more tickets for sale at noon on Friday (April 30) - so arts lovers who did not manage to get seats to sold-out live shows now have another chance to do so.

"This increase in capacity is due to zoning no longer being a requirement for live performances to take place," Sifa organisers said in a media alert on Thursday (April 29).

The National Arts Council announced earlier this month that audiences would no longer need to be divided into different zones while seated.

The annual performing arts festival runs from May 14 to 30, with more than 60 live and online shows by local and international artists.

To meet popular demand, there will be one extra performance for The Commission - a play by Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice - on May 16 at 6pm, as well as for _T0701_, a production by arts collective Zeugma, on May 29 at 2pm.

More tickets will be released for sold-out shows, such as the tribute concert A Song For Louis; The Year Of No Return by The Necessary Stage; Oiwa - The Ghost of Yotsuya by The Finger Players; The Rhythm Of Us by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and the Singapore Dance Theatre; and Three Sisters by Singapore's Nine Years Theatre and New York's Siti Company.

Other shows such as A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Existence by Toy Factory Productions and En Route, as well as several concerts under the Compassion: Chamber Music Series, will also have additional tickets available.

More sessions will be added to the immersive online productions The Journey by Scott Silven and As Far As Isolation Goes by Tania El Khoury.

The organisers added that for the safety of all, audience members must remain seated and masked throughout live performances and TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented across all performance venues.

For more information, go to Sifa's website.