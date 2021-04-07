Sifa 2021: Chekhov's crossover took 'more planning than Broadway'

SINGAPORE - A modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters will see Singapore's Nine Years Theatre and New York's Siti Company "come together" on stage, even as the actors remain socially distanced and all of 15,000km apart.

When the production premieres at the Singapore International Festival of Arts in May, actors from Singapore will perform onstage at the National Library's Drama Centre Theatre while those from America will appear as cinematic projections on the walls of the set - a white room that is also the memory-scape of one of the sisters.