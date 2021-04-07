Sifa 2021: Chekhov's crossover took 'more planning than Broadway'

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters will see Singapore's Nine Years Theatre and New York's Siti Company "come together" on stage, even as the actors remain socially distanced and all of 15,000km apart.

When the production premieres at the Singapore International Festival of Arts in May, actors from Singapore will perform onstage at the National Library's Drama Centre Theatre while those from America will appear as cinematic projections on the walls of the set - a white room that is also the memory-scape of one of the sisters.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 