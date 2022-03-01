Russian artists quit Venice Biennale over Ukraine invasion

ROME (AFP) - The curator and artists of Russia's pavilion at the Venice Biennale have resigned over the war in Ukraine, organisers said on Monday (Feb 28), hailing their "act of courage".

Kirill Savchenkov, Alexandra Sukhareva and curator Raimundas Malasauskas "resigned from their positions, thereby cancelling the participation in the 59th International Art Exhibition" which runs from April 23 to Nov 27, organisers said.

In an Instagram post, Russian-born Savchenkov said: "There is nothing left to say, there is no place for art when civilians are dying under the fire of missiles, when citizens of Ukraine are hiding in shelters, when Russian protesters are getting silenced."

The Biennale said it "expresses its complete solidarity for this noble act of courage and stands beside the motivations that have led to this decision, which dramatically epitomises the tragedy that has beset the entire population of Ukraine".

"La Biennale remains a place where peoples meet in art and culture, and condemns all those who use violence to prevent dialogue and peace," it added in a press statement.

Russia invaded Ukraine last week, sparking international outrage and causing the United States and its Western allies to impose stinging sanctions.

