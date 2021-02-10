Huayi festival: 80 years on, Siong Leng is still taking risks to keep nanyin alive

SINGAPORE - 2020 may have been cancelled thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but some shows will get another shot at this year's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts. The festival, a programme mainstay at the Esplanade since 2003, returns with a smaller hybrid programme this year, including the revived Citizen X, one of the first casualties of last year's theatre shutdown. The Straits Times highlights three productions at the festival, which runs from Feb 19 to March 14.

The pandemic year has been the most challenging in Siong Leng Musical Association's history, says its general manager and principal artiste Seow Ming Xian.