Huayi festival: Cancelled due to Covid-19, Citizen X marks the spot once more

Writer and star Liu Xiaoyi (left) and director Oliver Chong, on Jan 20, 2021.
Writer and star Liu Xiaoyi (left) and director Oliver Chong, on Jan 20, 2021.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - 2020 may have been cancelled thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but some shows will get another shot at this year's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts. The festival, a programme mainstay at the Esplanade since 2003, returns with a smaller hybrid programme this year, including the revived Citizen X, one of the first casualties of last year's theatre shutdown. The Straits Times highlights three productions at the festival, which runs from Feb 19 to March 14.

Citizen X was bumping into the Drama Centre in March last year when the axe fell. Theatres were abruptly closed as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 