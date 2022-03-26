Book Stack: Wrap up March with these 10 new reads

By Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Fiction/Century/Paperback/437 pages/$30.94/Buy here/Borrow here

3 out of 5

Who does not love Dolly Parton? The legendary American country singer has won hearts the world over with hits such as Jolene, 9 To 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Her brand is one of wholesome goodness. She started a library programme for children, voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and donated US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to help fund coronavirus research.

Now, at 76, Parton has released her first novel.

Run Rose Run, which she co-wrote with prolific author James Patterson, tells the story of a young woman on the run who dreams of becoming a country music star.

In Nashville, Rose McCord performs at a bar and is spotted by hunky guitarist Ethan Blake, who happens to be an associate of retired country legend Ruthanna Ryder.

2. The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness