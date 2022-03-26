Book review: Dolly Parton's debut novel tops charts but misses notes

Run Rose Run

By Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Who does not love Dolly Parton? The legendary American country singer has won hearts the world over with hits such as Jolene, 9 To 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Her brand is one of wholesome goodness. She started a library programme for children, voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and donated US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to help fund coronavirus research.

Now, at 76, Parton has released her first novel.

Run Rose Run, which she co-wrote with prolific author James Patterson, tells the story of a young woman on the run who dreams of becoming a country music star.

In Nashville, Rose McCord performs at a bar and is spotted by hunky guitarist Ethan Blake, who happens to be an associate of retired country legend Ruthanna Ryder.

The book is a bestseller in the United States, and a film produced by Reese Witherspoon, reportedly starring Parton herself, is in the works.

But if people are to judge the book based on its literary merits alone, it does not quite cut the mustard.

It is billed as a thriller, but the early promise of suspense does not hold up. The story runs out of gas after 100 pages, its thin plot padded out with unmemorable encounters between Rose and industry folk. Handsome love interest Ethan is as much of a cardboard character as the baddies Rose is trying to escape from.

Parton, who grew up poor in Tennessee and moved to Nashville after high school to become a star, based the book's two female characters on herself - Rose, a talented singer-songwriter who is hungry for success, and Ruthanna, the retired queen of country who is still in love with making music.

You will inevitably find yourself reading this book in Parton's voice: "Ruthanna couldn't get the da** lick out of her head. A descending roll in C major, twangy as a rubber band, it was crying out for lyrics, a bass line, a song to live inside."

The problem with celebrities writing novels about people similar to themselves is that their personality can often end up overshadowing the story.

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke ran into a similar problem in his 2021 book, A Bright Ray Of Darkness (buy here, borrow here), the tale of a film actor making his Broadway debut. And Hawke, in contrast to Parton, is an extremely competent writer.

At its best, Run Rose Run offers a glimpse into the mind of the woman who was born to write music and sing on stage.

But why turn to fiction when real life tells a better story? People who want to learn more about Parton's music and Nashville might be better served reaching for her 1994 autobiography Dolly: My Life And Other Unfinished Business, or Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics (2020), written by Parton and Robert K. Oermann.

At the end of Run Rose Run is a songbook with lyrics from Parton's new companion album of the same name. After reading about Rose and her songs, you can listen to them and sing along. These are some very fine tunes.

All but the most die-hard of Parton fans should skip the book and check out the album instead.

If you like this, read: She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton And The Women Who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner, 2020, $28.08, buy here, borrow here), who explores how Parton's songs gave a voice to working-class women.