Book Stack: 10 reads to wrap up May

By Yevgenia Belorusets, translated by Eugene Ostashevsky

Fiction/Pushkin Press/Paperback/196 pages/$21.95/Buy here

4 out of 5 stars

Ukrainian photographer Yevgenia Belorusets draws on the stories of women affected by the war in East Ukraine in a haunting, evocative collection.

Lucky Breaks was first published in Russian in 2018 - four years after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began - and blends fiction with factual record, shedding light on the toll of the conflict on women such as a florist, a manicurist and a cleaning lady through the lens of the mundane, surreal and absurd.

READ MORE HERE

2. Companion Piece