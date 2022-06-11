3 anniversary reads from fixtures on Singapore's arts scene

SINGAPORE - From a 70-year-old bookstore to a decade of family zines, these fixtures on the Singapore scene are putting out new publications to mark major anniversaries.
70 years of Chinese bookstore Union Book Co
Among Chinese-literate Singaporeans of a certain vintage, the name Union Book Co - You Lian Shu Ju in Chinese - will ring a bell.
The Bras Basah Complex bookstore has been a fixture of the Chinese literary scene since the 1950s. Once Singapore's main importer of books from Taiwan, it now stocks more than 30,000 titles from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.
This year, Union Book Co celebrates its 70th year in Singapore. To mark the occasion, it has issued a 99-page Chinese-language publication looking back on its history.
20 years of online literary journal QLRS
Singapore's oldest existing English-language literary journal, Quarterly Literary Review Singapore (QLRS), has been online-only since it was founded in 2001.
Two decades and some 1,700 pieces later, it is releasing its first physical box set, which gathers 100 past contributions from Singaporean and international writers.
Quiet Loving, Ravaging Search - 20 Years Of Quarterly Literary Review Singapore consists of four books, each based on a theme beginning with the letter Q, L, R or S.
The works were curated and edited by the journal's current editors - founder Toh Hsien Min, Yeow Kai Chai, Yong Shu Hoong and Stephanie Ye.
10 years of family art collective Holycrap
For nearly 10 years, the Lim family - married couple Pann, 49, and Claire, 48; and their son Renn, 18, and daughter Aira, 15 - have been making zines together.
In 2011, they started a family art collective, Holycrap - "crap" is an acronym of their names - under which they exhibited art and later launched Rubbish Famzine, a family magazine of 10 issues ranging from The Unfinished Chronicle Of The Chair Ballad, about their fascination with chairs; to An Emojious Odyssey Of The Gluttonous Omnivores, which explores their love of food.
To celebrate 10 years of Holycrap, the Lims have released a book, Blood, Sweat And Tears, which gathers a decade's worth of paintings, pictures and words from their zines and other projects.