3 anniversary reads from fixtures on Singapore's arts scene

Among Chinese-literate Singaporeans of a certain vintage, the name Union Book Co - You Lian Shu Ju in Chinese - will ring a bell.

The Bras Basah Complex bookstore has been a fixture of the Chinese literary scene since the 1950s. Once Singapore's main importer of books from Taiwan, it now stocks more than 30,000 titles from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

This year, Union Book Co celebrates its 70th year in Singapore. To mark the occasion, it has issued a 99-page Chinese-language publication looking back on its history.

