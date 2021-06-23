A whole new world in Jalan Besar on OH! Open House's audio walk

SINGAPORE - A casual stroll through the streets and back alleys of Jalan Besar, known today mostly for its eateries and hipster cafes, reveals little of the area's colourful past.

But from 1923 to 1987, it was home to New World Amusement Park, where cabarets, boxing matches and movie screenings drew crowds every night. The area was also known for being a red-light district.

New World's End, a new audio walk that independent arts organisation OH! Open House is launching on July 2, offers a glimpse into this rich history through a multi-sensory combination of art, film and music.

Through the story of two fictional lovers, cinema projectionist Kiran and cabaret hostess Rosa, the immersive night walk guides visitors through the streets of Jalan Besar.

It is written and directed by playwright Kaylene Tan, who was inspired by "the lively grunginess of the area", which was once a swamp.

Says the 48-year-old: "It's not the prettiest of neighbourhoods, but it is a place of dreams and possibilities. I liked the story of how the swamp was filled in and transformed into Singapore's first amusement park, the New World, and how people continue to build and transform the area with their dreams.

"Yet, not all these dreams are necessarily realised, so this is where the story of Kiran and Rosa comes in."

At the start of the hour-long walk, guests are given headsets with audio devices. As the story plays over the headset, guests are instructed to walk along streets and back alleys, past landmarks referenced in the story and into secret rooms and fantasy spaces.

As its first permanent art installation, New World's End marks a new chapter for OH! Open House, which has been holding art walks since 2009.

It is the inaugural instalment of OH! Stories, a series of art experiences that highlights the history and stories of Singapore's neighbourhoods and people in a more permanent format.

OH! co-founder and artistic director Alan Oei, 45, who also designed the set for New World's End, says this latest iteration is a collective piece of art, as opposed to its art walks, which showcase individual art pieces.

"Our most popular art walks take people to see individual artworks united by a central narrative of the neighbourhood. New World's End is one singular artwork and story from start to end."

He adds that OH! is planning more of such experiences, such as a story about a fictional painter, Huang Wei, which will be set in Joo Chiat.

"It'll grapple with nation-building after the war and, crucially, the missing half of Singapore's history - the socialist realism movement."

The socialist realism movement was a ground-up, Chinese-based arts and culture movement, which Oei says has been under-represented in art history compared with the dominant Nanyang style. It has also suffered from its association with leftist communist intelligentsia.

The format of self-guided audio walks like New World's End lends itself particularly well to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Oei says: "Guests come at set intervals in pairs and rarely intersect with other guests. Sure, they will be in the public area, but I would say they are less exposed than going to a supermarket.

"It is as safe as it gets."

Book it/ New World's End

Where: 85 Desker Road

When: From July 2, 6 to 10pm (Fridays to Sundays and public holidays)

Admission: $35 from this website