Amsterdam’s canal rides and Japan’s snowy slopes help piano prodigy Mikkel Myer Lee, 13, recharge

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Singaporean piano prodigy Mikkel Myer Lee (centre) with his parents at their Amsterdam holiday.

Who: Singaporean piano prodigy Mikkel Myer Lee, 13. At his upcoming concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on May 23, he will perform four Beethoven piano sonatas, including the technically challenging Appassionata.

The performance is the third instalment of his ambitious, eight-part mission to perform the complete cycle of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas.

In 2023, at the age of 10, Lee made history as the youngest pianist globally to perform Chopin Piano Concertos No. 1 and No. 2 at a public concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Born to parents with no musical training, Lee could play pieces he heard through the radio and CDs by the time he was six. The homeschooled only child has performed at international venues such as the Mozarteum in Austria and headlined sold-out concerts in Singapore.

“For me, a perfect weekend at home feels very much like my favourite holidays spent with the people I am close to.

I love trips that let me unwind, like when I spent a month in Amsterdam in April 2025 and took a boat ride along the canals. Everything felt slower and quieter, giving me a completely different view of the city.

I also love my trips to Bali, where I am in the pool all day with my dad. I will jump in before breakfast and again after lunch, making it a rhythm throughout the day.

Or like in Hokkaido, Japan, where we sled and tube on the snowy slopes until sunset.

Singaporean piano prodigy Mikkel Myer Lee (left) playing with his father in the snow in Japan. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MIKKEL MYER LEE

When I am in Singapore and have no lessons or performances, I try to recreate that relaxed pace. I wake up without an alarm at around noon.

My favourite breakfast is vegan-friendly gochujang jjigae with turmeric rice or vegan mapo tofu, usually paired with an Oatside malt drink.

I keep the time between meals quiet by editing my photos and videos, or visiting my grand-aunt to make sure she is not lonely.

If I am in the mood, I might also practise juggling. I am currently juggling four balls.

At around 2pm on Saturdays, I love going on a ‘date’ with my mum at Original Greens, a vegetarian restaurant at Shaw Plaza. We use conversation cards to discuss different topics, or read hotel reviews and plan our annual mother-and-son trips. We stay there talking until about 9.30pm when the restaurant closes.

Singaporean piano prodigy Mikkel Myer Lee (right), hanging out with his mother at local vegetarian restaurant Original Greens. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MIKKEL MYER LEE

On Sundays, my dad usually orders food delivery from Makan Vegan, like the braised tofu rice or vegan wonton noodles. Even on a free Sunday, I sometimes cannot resist practising the piano for an hour or two.

I also make time for my childhood best friend, Nathan. Recently, we went to a Chinatown arcade and played air hockey so intensely that the puck flew out many times and my hands were actually sore the next day. Afterwards, we had an honestly 10/10 vegan pad thai at the nearby Sawasdee Thai Restaurant.

If I am not out, most Sunday nights are just about being with my family. My parents will prepare my favourite vegan snacks, I will choose a nice movie, and we will watch it together at home until my eyes get too tired and I fall asleep.”

Book It / Part 3 Of The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas By Mikkel Myer Lee

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: May 23, 7.30pm

Admission: From $20 to $120 (eligible for SG Culture Pass credits) via BookMyShow (go to str.sg/gx2M)