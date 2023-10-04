The 20 best Amazon Prime Day Singapore deals to shop now

Shoppers are in for a treat as Amazon Singapore launches its inaugural Prime Big Deal Days event on Oct 10 and 11, 2023.
Similar to its Prime Day Singapore sales event, which debuted in July 2018, this shopping event offers Amazon Prime members big savings from brands like Nespresso, Nintendo and Philips.
"This is the first time that we are bringing Prime Big Deal Days to Singapore, and we are thrilled to offer our Prime members more exclusive savings ahead of the holiday season," said Leo Laforgia, country manager of Amazon Singapore.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech gadgets, home appliances, stock up on beauty products or shopping for the little ones, this Prime Day deals event is a great time to snap up some of the lowest prices this year on popular brands.
For those yet to explore the benefits of Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available, offering immediate access to the thousands of deals that will drop from now until Oct 11.
Members can already browse and shop early deals now. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.
Amazon Prime Day deals in Singapore to shop now:
-
Up to 48 per cent off Kindle and Echo smart speaker devices
-
Up to 47 per cent off Jabra wireless earbuds
-
Up to 53 per cent off Olay skincare
-
Up to 29 per cent off Gillette razors and blades
-
30 per cent off Tokit Omni Cook Robot All-in-1 food processor
-
Up to 54 per cent off VTech toys
- Up to 50 per cent off Paw Patrol toys
Prime Day Deals: Tech and electronics
Whether it’s smart devices for the home, a new TV or gadgets for work and play, Amazon’s tech and electronics category is filled with good discounts to take advantage of now.
Echo Pop Smart Speaker, $44.56
Original price: $87.14 (48 per cent off)
Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen
The best deals to be found in the kitchen section are on coffee makers and coffee machines, with offers stretching up to 50 per cent off. There are also good deals to be found on larger appliances, such as food processors, juicers, vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99
Original price: $299.99 (50 per cent off)
Bialetti Brikka Express Stovetop Coffee Maker, $70.48
Original price: $148 (52 per cent off)
Prime Day Deals: Toys and Games
This is the best time to start early Christmas shopping for the kids. From early learning toys for babies and toddlers to educational STEAM toys for preschoolers and primary school, offers are stretching up to 70 per cent off on brands like Vtech, Melissa & Doug, Lego, Hasbro, Mattel and more.
Paw Patrol Snuggle Up Chase Plush with Flashlight and Sounds, $16.33
Original price: $29.98 (46 per cent off)
Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Learning Cube For Babies, $14.04
Original price: $42.50 (67 per cent off)
Monopoly Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game, $17.20
Original price: $35.71 (52 per cent off)
Prime Day Deals: Beauty
While there aren’t a lot of big discounts on skincare or makeup just yet, do look out for deals on drugstore brands like Neutrogena and Olay. There are also discounts to be found on beauty devices and Philips electric shavers.
Olay Regenerist Revitalising Night Cream, $20.40
Original price: $43.22 (53 per cent off)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+ , $17.77
Original price: $23.70 (25 per cent off)
Philips Norelco Multigroom 29-Piece Grooming Kit, $161.23
Original price: $185.59 (13 per cent off)
Prime Day Deals: Books for children and adults
From children’s books to books on business, self-help and fiction, you’ll find offers going up to 50 per cent off. The best discounts are to be found on classic business titles such as The Psychology of Money, Atomic Habits and Thinking Fast and Slow.
Atomic Habits, $15.22
Original price: $29.91 (49 per cent off)
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, $15.58
Original price: $25.68 (39 per cent off)
8 Little Planets: A Solar System Book For Kids, $7.37
Original price: $19.21 (62 per cent off)
Discover more Prime Day deals from these other publications:
- HardwareZone: Tech and electronics, headphones and earbuds, STEM and coding toys
- Her World: Beauty and makeup
- Singapore Women's Weekly: Home appliances, toys and books for children
- Home & Decor: Kitchen and diningware, bedding, home organisation