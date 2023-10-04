The 20 best Amazon Prime Day Singapore deals to shop now

Shoppers are in for a treat as Amazon Singapore launches its inaugural Prime Big Deal Days event on Oct 10 and 11, 2023.

Similar to its Prime Day Singapore sales event, which debuted in July 2018, this shopping event offers Amazon Prime members big savings from brands like Nespresso, Nintendo and Philips.

"This is the first time that we are bringing Prime Big Deal Days to Singapore, and we are thrilled to offer our Prime members more exclusive savings ahead of the holiday season," said Leo Laforgia, country manager of Amazon Singapore.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech gadgets, home appliances, stock up on beauty products or shopping for the little ones, this Prime Day deals event is a great time to snap up some of the lowest prices this year on popular brands.

For those yet to explore the benefits of Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available, offering immediate access to the thousands of deals that will drop from now until Oct 11.

Members can already browse and shop early deals now. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.