The 20 best Amazon Prime Day Singapore deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore
Find deals on Amazon's devices and other top brands like Nespresso, Philips and Nintendo. PHOTO: AMAZON
Shoppers are in for a treat as Amazon Singapore launches its inaugural Prime Big Deal Days event on Oct 10 and 11, 2023.

Similar to its Prime Day Singapore sales event, which debuted in July 2018, this shopping event offers Amazon Prime members big savings from brands like Nespresso, Nintendo and Philips.

"This is the first time that we are bringing Prime Big Deal Days to Singapore, and we are thrilled to offer our Prime members more exclusive savings ahead of the holiday season," said Leo Laforgia, country manager of Amazon Singapore. 

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech gadgets, home appliances, stock up on beauty products or shopping for the little ones, this Prime Day deals event is a great time to snap up some of the lowest prices this year on popular brands.

For those yet to explore the benefits of Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available, offering immediate access to the thousands of deals that will drop from now until Oct 11. 

Members can already browse and shop early deals now. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.

Amazon Prime Day deals in Singapore to shop now:

 

Prime Day Deals: Tech and electronics

Whether it’s smart devices for the home, a new TV or gadgets for work and play, Amazon’s tech and electronics category is filled with good discounts to take advantage of now.

Echo Pop Smart Speaker, $44.56

Original price: $87.14 (48 per cent off) 

Echo Pop compact smart speaker
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

LG OLED UHD 4K 48” Smart TV, $1,599

Original price: $2,249 (29 per cent off)

LG OLED48A3PSA - 48 inches OLED UHD 4K SMART TV
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Jabra Elite 3 Bluetooth Earbuds, $74.10 

Original price: $130  (43 per cent off) 

Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse, $28.40

Original price: $45 (37 per cent off)

Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen

The best deals to be found in the kitchen section are on coffee makers and coffee machines, with offers stretching up to 50 per cent off. There are also good deals to be found on larger appliances, such as food processors, juicers, vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.

Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99

Original price: $299.99  (50 per cent off)

Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Xiaomi Smart Compact Air Purifier, $119

Original price: $159  (25 per cent off)

Xiaomi Smart Compact Air Purifier
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Bialetti Brikka Express Stovetop Coffee Maker, $70.48

Original price: $148 (52 per cent off)

Bialetti Brikka Express Stovetop Coffee Maker
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Philips 4.1L Airfryer, $97

Original price: $199 (51 per cent off)

Philips 4.1L Airfryer
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now
 

Prime Day Deals: Toys and Games

This is the best time to start early Christmas shopping for the kids. From early learning toys for babies and toddlers to educational STEAM toys for preschoolers and primary school, offers are stretching up to 70 per cent off on brands like Vtech, Melissa & Doug, Lego, Hasbro, Mattel and more. 

Paw Patrol Snuggle Up Chase Plush with Flashlight and Sounds, $16.33

Original price: $29.98  (46 per cent off) 

Paw Patrol Snuggle Up Chase Plush with Flashlight and Sounds
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Learning Cube For Babies, $14.04

Original price: $42.50 (67 per cent off)

Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Learning Cube For Babies
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Lego Friends Friendship Tree House, $95.43

Original price: $129.90 (27 per cent off)

Lego Friends Friendship Tree House
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Monopoly Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game, $17.20

Original price: $35.71 (52 per cent off)

Monopoly Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now 

 

Prime Day Deals: Beauty

While there aren’t a lot of big discounts on skincare or makeup just yet, do look out for deals on drugstore brands like Neutrogena and Olay. There are also discounts to be found on beauty devices and Philips electric shavers.

Olay Regenerist Revitalising Night Cream, $20.40

Original price: $43.22 (53 per cent off)

Olay Regenerist Revitalising Night Cream
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream with SPF30, $23.35

Original price: $37 (36 per cent off)

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+ , $17.77

Original price: $23.70 (25 per cent off)

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Philips Norelco Multigroom 29-Piece Grooming Kit, $161.23

Original price: $185.59 (13 per cent off)

Philips Norelco Multigroom 29-Piece Grooming Kit
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now
 

Prime Day Deals: Books for children and adults

From children’s books to books on business, self-help and fiction, you’ll find offers going up to 50 per cent off. The best discounts are to be found on classic business titles such as The Psychology of Money, Atomic Habits and Thinking Fast and Slow.

Atomic Habits, $15.22

Original price: $29.91 (49 per cent off)

Atomic Habits
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, $15.58

Original price: $25.68 (39 per cent off)

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

The Midnight Library, $19

Original price: $25.10 (24 per cent off)

The Midnight Library
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

8 Little Planets: A Solar System Book For Kids, $7.37

Original price: $19.21 (62 per cent off)

8 Little Planets_ A Solar System Book For Kids
PHOTO: AMAZON

Shop Now

 

Discover more Prime Day deals from these other publications:

 

