Actress Michelle Yeoh shows support for Myanmar protesters with three-finger salute

PARIS - Actress Michelle Yeoh has expressed support for people in Myanmar who are protesting against military rule after the ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup last month.

On Saturday (March 20), the Malaysian posted on social media two photos of herself doing the three-finger salute, a symbol of anti-junta resistance inspired by The Hunger Games films (2012 to 2015).

The 58-year-old was previously barred from entering Myanmar after she played Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, in the French-English biographical film The Lady in 2011.

Saying "it breaks my heart to see Myanmar in turmoil," Yeoh added: "Deciding the fate of a country is a monumental task that must be done through peaceful means; cool tempers and clear heads should and must prevail."

This is not the first time that Yeoh has expressed support for the protesters. She had previously posted online photos of herself doing the three-finger salute a few times, in the wake of the Feb 1 coup.

Last week, the former Bond girl shared on social media a photo of her fighting playfully with director James Cameron on the set of Avatar 3, in a nod to her career as a gongfu movie star.

She will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.