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A frozen shoulder can strike for no reason. Here’s how to fix it

People aged 40 to 60 are at higher risk of developing a frozen shoulder. Doctors do not know why.

SINGAPORE – In early 2025, Tan Boon Foo noticed a mild ache in his right shoulder. The 72-year-old retired tax consultant thought it was muscle pain that would go away after a couple of weeks.

However, the ache worsened. After two months, when he reached for a cup of coffee one day, he felt a jolt of stabbing pain.