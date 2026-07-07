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A frozen shoulder can strike for no reason. Here’s how to fix it

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People aged 40 to 60 are at higher risk of developing a frozen shoulder. Doctors do not know why.

People aged 40 to 60 are at higher risk of developing a frozen shoulder. Doctors do not know why.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Akshita Nanda

  • Frozen shoulder is marked by pain and stiffness. Inflammation is followed by thickening of the shoulder capsule, limiting movement.
  • People aged 40 to 60 are more at risk, as are those with diabetes or thyroid issues. Many cases occur without obvious cause.
  • Treatment involves physiotherapy and pain management with medications or steroid injections. Staying active aids recovery.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – In early 2025, Tan Boon Foo noticed a mild ache in his right shoulder. The 72-year-old retired tax consultant thought it was muscle pain that would go away after a couple of weeks.

However, the ache worsened. After two months, when he reached for a cup of coffee one day, he felt a jolt of stabbing pain.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.