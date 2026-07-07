A frozen shoulder can strike for no reason. Here’s how to fix it
- Frozen shoulder is marked by pain and stiffness. Inflammation is followed by thickening of the shoulder capsule, limiting movement.
- People aged 40 to 60 are more at risk, as are those with diabetes or thyroid issues. Many cases occur without obvious cause.
- Treatment involves physiotherapy and pain management with medications or steroid injections. Staying active aids recovery.
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SINGAPORE – In early 2025, Tan Boon Foo noticed a mild ache in his right shoulder. The 72-year-old retired tax consultant thought it was muscle pain that would go away after a couple of weeks.
However, the ache worsened. After two months, when he reached for a cup of coffee one day, he felt a jolt of stabbing pain.