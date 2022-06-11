8 places to satisfy your sweet tooth with your CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE - You can now collect your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at more than 16,000 heartland merchants and hawkers. From Instagram-worthy cakes to traditional goodies, here are eight ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with the vouchers.

1. Savour warm bakes at Puffs and Peaks Bakery

PHOTO: PUFFS AND PEAKS BAKERY

Where: 03-03 Tampines Central Community Complex, 866A Tampines Street 83
Open: 10.30am to 5pm or until sold out (Thursdays to Sundays), closed Mondays to Wednesdays
Info: Puffs and Peaks' website

What started as an Instagram page to document experimental bakes grew into a neighbourhood bakery-cafe.

Handmade with natural ingredients, its goods range from gluten-free brownie bars ($4.50 each) to filled doughnuts with unusual flavours such as sour cream and chives ($3.80 each).

Says Ms Ong Jing Ting, 25, who runs the business with her mother: "We both had a lot of chemistry and fun and, naturally, we decided to take a leap of faith to start a bakery together.

2. Treat yourself to premium chocolate from Choc A Bloc

PHOTO: CHOC A BLOC

Where: 01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4
Open: 11am to 9pm daily
Info: Choc A Bloc's website

For chocolate lovers, Choc A Bloc's signature chocolate cake - named Mom's Choco Fudge - is a must-try. Prices start at $45.

PHOTO: CHOC A BLOC

The store also offers other cakes, cookie bags, biscotti and shortbread, with flavours such as lychee longan and sweet potato.

3. Enjoy frozen desserts at Milk & Honey Gelato

PHOTOS: MILK & HONEY GELATO

Where: 01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4
Open: 1pm to midnight (Mondays to Thursdays), noon to 1am (Fridays to Saturdays), noon to midnight (Sundays)
Info: Milk & Honey's website

Grab a late-night scoop of gelato, paired with crispy waffles or peanut butter chip brownies. Premium flavours start at $4.50 and connoisseur flavours start at $5.

4. Try unique drinks at Tea Dough

PHOTO: TEA DOUGH

Where: 01-04B Pioneer Mall, 638 Jurong West Street 61
Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily
Info: Tea Dough's Facebook page

Founded by a former air stewardess who would spend her layovers trying out different types of bubble tea, this store offers unique beverages for takeaway, with prices ranging from $2.50 to $6.

The drinks, which have flavours such as black tea and blackforest, come with toppings like handmade pearls and jellies. The flavours of these toppings change weekly.

5. Indulge in traditional goodies at Lee Guan Cake Shop

PHOTO: LEE GUAN CAKE SHOP

Where: 01-60, 42 Chai Chee Street
Open: Noon to 6pm (Mondays to Saturdays), call 6289-2661 for Sunday opening hours
Info: Lee Guan Cake Shop's Facebook page

This bakery - which was established in 1979 - sells traditional goodies such as sweet and salty tau sar piah. Its special online bundle, which includes six pastries, goes for $18.

6. Get a taste of artisanal breads at Bakery Brera and Fine Foods

PHOTO: BAKERY BRERA AND FINE FOODS

Where: 01-05, 8 Empress Road
Open: 7.30am to 6pm or until sold out (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 7.30am to 4pm or until sold out (Sundays and Mondays)
Info: Bakery Brera's website

This bakery works with schools and institutions to offer attachment programmes to students with special needs.

A Ferrero Rocher cruffin is priced at $5, while a Kouign-Amann, a sweet Breton cake similar to a denser croissant, goes for $4.80.

7. Get personalised bakes with Piece Of Cake

PHOTO: PIECE OF CAKE

Where: 01-420, Block 505B Bishan Street 11
Open: 9am to 7pm daily
Info: Piece Of Cake's Facebook page

This halal-certified bakery offers customisable cakes for self-collection and delivery. Baked with reduced sugar, the cakes - with themes ranging from Pop It fidget toys to mahjong tiles - are suitable for all ages.

A 300g mini cake starts at $28.90, while a 500g regular cake starts at $42.90.

8. Enjoy gelato and coffee at Beans & Cream

PHOTO: BEANS & CREAM/FACEBOOK

Where: 01-260, 347 Bukit Batok Street 34
Open: 12.30 to 9.30pm (weekdays), noon to 9.30pm (weekends)
Info: Beans & Cream's Facebook page

Get gelato, coffee and waffles at this cafe that has been operating for more than eight years. Standard scoops are $3.30 a cup and premium flavours are $4.10 a cup.

• For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to this website

