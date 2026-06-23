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Core exercises like planks can build strong muscles to stabilise the hip joint.

SINGAPORE – Doctors say hip pain has become a more common complaint in the past five years, with more people aged 20 to 50 seeking medical help.

This is because more people in that age group take part in high-intensity physical activity and sports.

Many of the cases doctors see are for tears in the labrum or cartilage that cushions the hip joint and stabilises the head of the thighbone or femur as it operates in the hip socket.

Here are four ways to reduce the risk of hip injury.

1. Strengthen and stretch

Consultant T. Jegathesan from Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s department of orthopaedic surgery points out that strong hip and core muscles stabilise the joint.

Strength workouts should include exercises that train the gluteal muscles, the core and the deep hip rotators.

Planks, yoga and pilates are low-impact exercises that can help.

Orthopaedic surgeon Lim Chin Tat from private practice The Orthopaedic Practice and Surgery says it is important to do dynamic stretches before exercise, and static stretching afterwards.

Muscle tightness, especially from the hip flexors, can aggravate pain or lead to injury.

2. Warm up with neuromuscular training

Incorporate balance, strength, plyometric and agility exercises into your warm-up.

Adjunct assistant professor Wang Ming from the National University Hospital’s department of orthopaedic surgery says these reduce injury risk by improving movement mechanics and muscular coordination.

Single-leg deadlifts, lateral hops and side planks are all helpful before a run, for example.

Weightlifters might start with bodyweight squats, checking for proper form before adding load .

3. Increase intensity carefully

Wang says many injuries occur when people increase their running mileage or training intensity too quickly.

Build baseline muscular strength before moving on to more demanding activities, the consultant adds.

4. Do a variety of exercises

Jegathesan suggests including low-impact activities such as swimming or stationary cycling along with high-impact sports and activities like running.

Make sure your training regimen includes time spent on mobility, strength and endurance exercises as well.

“A balanced approach helps keep people active while preventing overload, rather than relying on a single activity, such as only running or strength training,” he says.

Doctors also advise seeking help early for persistent or worsening hip pain, especially if it interferes with mobility and daily activity.

Wang says: “Early assessment can help identify underlying conditions and allow timely treatment before symptoms progress further.”