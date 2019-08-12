Tackling complaints in chiropractic practice

I refer to the report (Ex-director of chiropractic firm jailed 8 months over role to cheat insurance company, ST Online, Aug 6).

Members of the Chiropractic Association Singapore (TCAS) are prohibited from the sale of large packages, as these care plans are not based on evidence-based research.

Furthermore, we recommend that our member chiropractors have protocols to avoid ethical conflicts, including involvement of insurance-related matters.

Our association is aware of the decision by the Health Ministry for the complementary and alternative medicine industry, which includes chiropractors, to continue to be self-regulated without enforcement or punishment powers.

In addition, the upcoming proposed changes to the Healthcare Services Bill means that chiropractors will be covered within the scope of the Bill but will not currently be licensed.

This situation, however, is not yet in line with recommendations by the World Health Organisation, which published its Guidelines on Basic Training and Safety in Chiropractic stating: "In order to ensure patient safety and the qualified practice of chiropractic, a system of independent examination and licensing is necessary."

We note there has been a rise in the number of complaints regarding ethics and injuries in the last year.

Most of these complaints concern non-TCAS members whom we have no authority over.

It is the hope of TCAS that there will be higher standards in the industry.

We will continue to uphold our standards and be more proactive in educating corporations and the insurance industry on the latest in evidence-based protocols.

Ashley Liew Wei Yen (Dr)