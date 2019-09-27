Only certified trainers allowed to conduct classes

We would like to thank Mr Chew Chee Meng for his feedback on trainers at a local studio under the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Sunrise in the City programme (HPB-funded classes should not use inexperienced teachers, Sept 23).

HPB requires the partners we work with to provide certified trainers for all Sunrise in the City classes. Trainers conducting these classes must be certified in their areas of expertise with the required qualifications. A certified trainer would have undergone the required training hours as part of the certification process, and would be well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and ability to conduct safe and quality exercise sessions.

While HPB continues to work with our partners to ensure classes are conducted by certified trainers, we also welcome participants' feedback as we constantly review our programmes. Mr Chew also contacted HPB and we have communicated with him to have a better understanding of his experience.

Lee Eer Ling

Deputy Director, Physical Activity & Weight Management

Health Promotion Board