HPB-funded classes should not use inexperienced teachers

I recently learnt that a local yoga studio uses so-called "recently graduated" or trainee teachers to conduct classes under the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Sunrise In The City (SITC) programme.

Other studios and schools contracted to conduct SITC classes that I checked with said they did not use trainee teachers for their SITC classes.

This seems like an unfair advantage since using a trainee teacher for SITC classes would likely bring down the costs for the studio. Also, the risk of accident or injury is higher when a trainee teacher conducts a class compared with a teacher with several years of experience, especially since the studio in question conducts large classes with up to 55 students.

I urge HPB to lay down firm guidelines when engaging studios to conduct SITC classes for the public. Teachers should have a minimum of around three to five years of experience to ensure a level playing field for all studios bidding to provide SITC classes as well as the safety of participants.

Chew Chee Meng