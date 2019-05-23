NTUC Health sorry for lack of empathy

We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience caused when Mr Elliot Taylor Hong's mother was not permitted to use the toilet at the Active Ageing Hub in Kampung Admiralty (Lack of empathy at hub, May 3).

While priority on the use of facilities is given to day-care clients and registered members, we could have made an exception for Mr Hong's mother to use the toilet, given that she is a wheelchair-user and had an urgent need.

We have spoken to the staff concerned and will look into ways to better communicate the use of the toilets at the Active Ageing Hub to members of the public.

NTUC Health started operating Active Ageing Hubs because we believe that seniors, regardless of their age or health condition, should continue to live life with passion and purpose. We appreciate Mr Hong's feedback and will use this as an opportunity to improve.

Jeannie Ho

Director Senior Cluster Network

NTUC Health