Excerpts from readers' letters

LACK OF EMPATHY AT HUB

Last month, I went to Kampung Admiralty with my mother, who uses a wheelchair. After lunch, the wheelchair-accessible toilet at the food centre was occupied, so we headed to NTUC Health's Active Ageing Hub on the sixth floor.

A staff member said that the toilets were not for public use even though there were very few people at the hub at that time.

Why is a hub that is supposed to provide for active ageing so insensitive?

Elliot Taylor Hong

ACT ON PLIGHT OF OLDER WORKERS

If the Government is willing to listen to older workers' call for help to continue working, then the first step is to remove the exemption from gazetted retirement age for certain professions (Recognise older workers' ability to contribute, April 12). On the one hand, there are calls to appreciate and recognise elderly workers, yet the opposite is happening.

Isn't the whole idea to inculcate independence and self-reliance?

Goh Khang Khai

BAD SMELL NOT GOING AWAY

The Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System was rolled out in Yuhua housing estate, Jurong East, in 2015, but the town council and HDB still cannot seem to get rid of the foul smell. It seems they have run out of ideas on how to solve the problem. From the smell, we know that chemicals have been used and the residents wonder whether this will affect their health.

See Jui Liew

NEED FOR COMMON SENSE

Ms Lily Ong shared how meritocracy has gone awry in Singapore's drive towards becoming a "smart nation" (Time to make our meritocratic system more flexible, April 15).

We don't need flexibility in making meritocracy more adaptable.

We need to ensure that people we employ to administer various services have the ability to use common sense.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

SPRUCE UP UPPER PEIRCE RESERVOIR

A visit to Upper Peirce Reservoir could be one of the most memorable outings for Singaporeans if things are right.

First, along the bund of the reservoir, PUB should plant exotic, colourful plants, like tulips for example. With some imagination, it can be done. Second, construct a proper walkway or path where cyclists and e-scooter riders can gain access to this rather inaccessible part of Singapore.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip