Minor changes to school's uniform will solve problem

Generally, whenever change is proposed, it is inevitable that objections will arise (Calls to relook design of uniform unnecessary, by Ms Ge Xiaomeng, Feb 21). But Ms Ge's letter did not offer solutions to the problems with the uniform design highlighted earlier by Ms Yong Su Lin (Redesign Nanyang Girls' High School uniform, Feb 18).

Still, I agree with some of Ms Ge's concerns.

Reasons for maintaining the status quo such as symbolic value, tradition or simply ignoring the fact that a problem exists will not lead to improvements.

Objections to change should be supported by concrete solutions that resolve existing problems while still maintaining the status quo.

The simple solution to Nanyang Girls' High School's (NYGH) uniform woes is to make minor modifications to the blouse by adding sleeves.

This solution will solve the problems highlighted by Ms Yong, while maintaining the simplicity favoured by Ms Ge.

Ironically, sleeves were included in NYGH's uniform in the past. Thus, it will not be against NYGH tradition for sleeves to be included in its uniform today.

All that is required now is to improve the design of the sleeves.

Dorothy Ho Mei Xian (Madam)