Calls to relook design of uniform unnecessary

The thrust of the discussion over the recent incident at Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) has changed somewhat since it first started (Redesign Nanyang Girls' High School uniform, by Ms Yong Su Lin, Feb 18).

The controversy stemmed not from the school's rule on light-coloured bras per se, but the manner in which it was enforced.

Hence, redress should be in the form of ensuring that future checks are conducted in a more sensitive manner.

Some of the issues raised with respect to the school uniform appear unwarranted. For instance, the colour and material used for the NYGH uniform are not unique to the school.

With regard to comfort, it has to be balanced with the purpose that a uniform is meant to serve. Few would argue that home clothes are the most comfortable attire, yet we do not show up for school or work in those.

In terms of functionality, the uniform is suitable to be worn during classroom sessions, and students have another set of attire for their physical education classes.

The call to redesign the uniform and the appeal to utilise creativity should also take into account the symbolic value of the uniform.

Its clean design embodies the school's motto of simplicity and, to that extent, the use of creativity should not be unbridled.

The response to this incident again brings to light how parents should react in situations where there is a perceived violation of their children's interests.

A call to bend the rules merely because a child is unwilling to abide by them is not likely to serve the interests of the child in the long term, and may result in a strained parent-teacher relationship.

Ge Xiaomeng (Ms)