Letter of the week #1: Spare a thought for food deliverers

Let's spare a thought for the food deliverers who are barely eking out a living from putting food right at our doorsteps, whatever the weather, all for our convenience (Rising popularity of food delivery comes with unwanted consequences, Dec 18).

We can be far more tolerant of their shortcomings and more empathetic towards their plight.

As part of the gig economy, their job lacks stability, they do not enjoy the benefits and welfare associated with a fixed job, and there is little potential for advancement.

Now, their life has become far more hazardous as the ban on e-scooters on footpaths has

forced delivery riders onto the roads, where they must take their chances with fast-moving heavy vehicles.

If they are brusque and always seemingly in a hurry, theirs is the same kind of impatience we display when dealing with inefficient restaurant service and tardy people who get in the way without due consideration for others.

Considering that before the advent of present-day fast, good and cheap food delivery services, all we had on a rainy day to sate a growling stomach were instant noodles and leftovers, do have a ready smile for food deliverers when they appear at the doorstep - and don't forget to tip. Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)